Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony

The Memorial Day Wall at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, May 27, 2024. Servicemembers assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve added the names of their fallen comrades following the Memorial Day ceremony. This image has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs)

