U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey National Guard, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve stand in formation and salute the United States flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, May 27, 2024.Those in attendance paid respect to those who gave all in service to their country. This image has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 11:38 Photo ID: 8432780 VIRIN: 240527-A-XO554-1002 Resolution: 3209x2139 Size: 1.02 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.