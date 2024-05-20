Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A U.S Army soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey National Guard, plays Amazing Grace on bagpipes during the Memorial Day ceremony at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, May 27, 2024. Those in attendance paid respect to those who gave all in service to their country. This image has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8432783
    VIRIN: 240527-A-XO554-1004
    Resolution: 3171x2114
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT