Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Fitzgerald, 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey National Guard (Left), and U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Timothy Garman, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Senior Enlisted Advisor (Right) present the ceremonial wreath at the Memorial Day ceremony at Union III in Baghdad Iraq, May 27, 2024. Those in attendance paid respect to those who gave all in service to their country. This image has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024 Location: BAGHDAD, IQ