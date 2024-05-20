Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Commanding General, writes the name of a fallen servicemember on the Memorial Day wall during a ceremony at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, May 27, 2024. Those in attendance paid respect to those who gave all in service to their country. This image has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs)
