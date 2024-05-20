Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    05.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Commanding General, writes the name of a fallen servicemember on the Memorial Day wall during a ceremony at Union III in Baghdad, Iraq, May 27, 2024. Those in attendance paid respect to those who gave all in service to their country. This image has been edited for operational security purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs)

    This work, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

