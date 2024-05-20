4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson carry the flags representing the 50 states of the United States and the flags representing the units at Fort Carson, at a retreat ceremony, May 23, 2024, at Founder's Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. The presence of state flags during a flag retreat ceremony symbolizes unity and representation and serves as a reminder of the shared commitment to duty among service members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers)

