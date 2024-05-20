Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders [Image 6 of 6]

    4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson carry the flags representing the 50 states of the United States and the flags representing the units at Fort Carson, at a retreat ceremony, May 23, 2024, at Founder's Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. The presence of state flags during a flag retreat ceremony symbolizes unity and representation and serves as a reminder of the shared commitment to duty among service members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 22:25
    Photo ID: 8428458
    VIRIN: 240523-A-KY607-1015
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SPC William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

