Lt. Col. Ireka Sanders, the commander of troops, stands at attention before Brig. Gen. Kareem P. Montague, 4th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, and Col. Michael P. Wagner, 4th Infantry Division chief of staff, May 23, 2024, during a retreat ceremony at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. The retreat ceremony was held in honor of Montague and Wagner’s leadership, dedication, and achievements during their time with the division, serving as a way to express gratitude and bid them farewell as they move on to new assignments. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8428434
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-KY607-1031
|Resolution:
|4564x3472
|Size:
|8.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SPC William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
