Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, delivers his farewell address to Brig. Gen. Kareem P. Montague, 4th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, and Col. Michael P. Wagner, 4th Infantry Division chief of staff, May 23, 2024, during a retreat ceremony at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Montague and Wagner served the 4th Infantry Division during the division's successful deployment to Poland last year, playing a crucial role in helping the division anticipate and mitigate potential threats. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Rogers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 22:25 Photo ID: 8428433 VIRIN: 240523-A-KY607-1041 Resolution: 2311x2821 Size: 3.89 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SPC William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.