Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, division command sergeant major, present Brig. Gen. Kareem P. Montague, 4th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, the Legion of Merit, May 23, 2024, at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Montague was awarded the Legion of Merit for his leadership, professionalism, and pursuit of excellence for the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 22:25
|Photo ID:
|8428435
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-KY607-1062
|Resolution:
|3853x3201
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders [Image 6 of 6], by SPC William Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
