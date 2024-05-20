4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders

Brig. Gen. Kareem P. Montague, 4th Infantry Division deputy commanding general, delivers his farewell address, May 23, 2024, during a retreat ceremony at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Wagner served the 4th Infantry Division. Montague offered words of encouragement and inspiration to the division as they continue their mission, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, leadership, and perseverance in achieving success. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Rogers)

