4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders

Col. Michael P. Wagner, 4th Infantry Division chief of staff, delivers his farewell address, May 23, 2024, during a retreat ceremony at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Wagner served the 4th Infantry Division. Wagner expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve with the 4th Infantry Division, thanked his fellow Soldiers for their dedication and hard work, and reflected on the division's accomplishments during their deployment to Poland, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and camaraderie in achieving success. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Rogers)

