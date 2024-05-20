Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders [Image 4 of 6]

    4th Infantry Division Bids Farewell to Senior Leaders

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Spc. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Col. Michael P. Wagner, 4th Infantry Division chief of staff, delivers his farewell address, May 23, 2024, during a retreat ceremony at Founder’s Field on Fort Carson, Colorado. Wagner served the 4th Infantry Division. Wagner expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve with the 4th Infantry Division, thanked his fellow Soldiers for their dedication and hard work, and reflected on the division's accomplishments during their deployment to Poland, emphasizing the importance of teamwork and camaraderie in achieving success. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. William Rogers)

