The 4th Infantry Division commemorated Memorial Day with the Mountain Post Memorial wreath-laying ceremony at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The wreath serves as a tribute to all the brave veterans who gave their lives in service to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 19:41
|Photo ID:
|8428319
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-LV856-1216
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Post Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT