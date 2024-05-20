The 4th Infantry Division commemorated Memorial Day with the Mountain Post Memorial wreath-laying ceremony at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The wreath serves as a tribute to all the brave veterans who gave their lives in service to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

