    Mountain Post Memorial [Image 3 of 5]

    Mountain Post Memorial

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Gold Star Families were given a place of honor during the Mountain Post Memorial at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Mountain Post Memorial served as a way to recognize the sacrifices made by Gold Star Families and express gratitude for their loved one’s service and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 19:41
    Photo ID: 8428316
    VIRIN: 240523-A-LV856-1050
    Resolution: 5640x3525
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Post Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Infantry Division
    Memorial Day
    Fort Carson
    Mountain Post
    Ivy
    Steadfast and Loyal

