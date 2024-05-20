Gold Star Families were given a place of honor during the Mountain Post Memorial at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Mountain Post Memorial served as a way to recognize the sacrifices made by Gold Star Families and express gratitude for their loved one’s service and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

