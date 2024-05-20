Gold Star Families were given a place of honor during the Mountain Post Memorial at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Mountain Post Memorial served as a way to recognize the sacrifices made by Gold Star Families and express gratitude for their loved one’s service and dedication. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 19:41
|Photo ID:
|8428316
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-LV856-1050
|Resolution:
|5640x3525
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Post Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT