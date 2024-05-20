Photo By Pfc. Jonathan Reyes | The 4th Infantry Division commemorated Memorial Day with the Mountain Post Memorial...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jonathan Reyes | The 4th Infantry Division commemorated Memorial Day with the Mountain Post Memorial wreath-laying ceremony at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The wreath serves as a tribute to all the brave veterans who gave their lives in service to our nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Soldiers, Family members and community leaders gathered at Kit Carson Park, located outside Gate 1 in the foothills of Pikes Peak, May 23, 2024, for the annual Mountain Post Warrior Memorial Ceremony to honor the fallen.



The ceremony is a solemn remembrance for Mountain Post warriors who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation while participating in overseas contingency operations.



“On Memorial Day, we honor these people — we remember them — we remember their families and many others,” said Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. “We find solace in their devotion and inspiration. We find courage in the lives that they led because these people acted with bravery under duress.”



Capt. Courtney Brooks, a military intelligence officer assigned to the 4th Infantry Division Artillery, narrated the ceremony.



“The Mount Post Warrior Memorial is a tribute to our departed comrades,” said Brooks. “The Memorial was designed and continues to stand as a reminder to all who see it that freedom is not free.”



After Doyle’s Memorial remarks, he and the division’s senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Kupratty, laid a wreath at the site’s memorial stones.



“It’s proper for us to pause and reflect on the lives and legacies of those brave individuals whose names are represented on these stones,” said Doyle. “Each name represents a Soldier, who gave their life overseas.”



The names of 407 Service Members are inscribed on nine memorial stones that are accessible to the public. Gold Star Families and fellow Soldiers often leave mementos as tributes to the fallen.



“This site, outside the gate, was chosen for our memorial,” said Brooks. “It is accessible to all as a constant reminder to the public, whom all military members serve.”



Twenty-one Soldiers and two Airmen, representing the units of our fallen comrades, rendered salutes at the memorial stones.



Fort Carson has held this annual day of remembrance since 2004. The only exception was 2020 during the pandemic restrictions.



The Mountain Post Warrior Memorial provides the opportunity to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country. It serves as a reminder that the Fort Carson community remembers the sacrifice of the Mount Post Soldiers who defend the United States.