A Gold Star Family member receives a white rose during the Mountain Post Memorial at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. Gold Star Families received recognition for the dedication and commitment of their loved ones as well as for the sacrifices they made. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 19:41
|Photo ID:
|8428317
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-LV856-1195
|Resolution:
|5798x4480
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Post Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT