The 4th Infantry Division commemorated Memorial Day with the Mountain Post Memorial wreath-laying ceremony at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The names of 407 Soldiers from the Mountain Post who were killed during overseas contingency operations are inscribed across the nine stones. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

