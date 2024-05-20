Maj. Gen. David Doyle, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Division Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty, salutes a ceremonial wreath during the Mountain Post Memorial at the Kit Carson Monument at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. Doyle and Kupratty rendered honors to the wreath, honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty during overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

