Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson

Family, friends and members of the 1st Special Operations Wing celebrate the life of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson during a memorial service at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. Fortson served as a special missions aviator with the 4th SOS and 73rd SOS at Hurlburt Field. On May 3, 2024, Fortson was killed in a deputy-involved shooting. The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

