Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson during memorial service

Family, friends and members of the 1st Special Operations Wing celebrate the life of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson during a memorial service at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. Fortson served as a special missions aviator with the 4th SOS and 73rd SOS at Hurlburt Field. On May 3, 2024, Fortson was killed in a deputy-involved shooting. The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA – In a poignant display of unity and reverence, hundreds of Airmen, friends, teammates and family members packed the Freedom Hanger to pay their respects to Senior Airman Roger Fortson during a memorial service here, May 20, 2024.



Several teammates shared messages and memories as the essence of Fortson’s life unfolded before those who gathered. Stories of dedication, selflessness, service and enthusiasm underscored his impact on the collective gunship and Team Hurlburt community.



“Senior Airman Fortson raised his right hand and swore to defend this country,” said Col. Patrick Dierig, commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing. “He answered the call with honor, professionalism and confidence. He was a great Air Commando and a great aviator, but he was also a great person.



“If you want to be a great Airman, be a great person first and Senior Airman Fortson did just that,” he continued.



Fortson was killed at the age of 23 in a shooting incident involving an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department deputy on May 3, 2024, at his off-base apartment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.



Sixteen members of Fortson’s family were in attendance, including his mother Chantemekki Fortson and father Roger Wilburn Sr.



“I can only hope that amidst this pain you can find comfort in the contributions that your son gave and how he is remembered in the military and flying community,” said Lt. Col. Kaelin Thistlewood, commander of the 4th Special Operations Squadron, speaking directly to the family. “His legacy of bravery, his fellowship and friendship and his service will forever be cherished and may bring some measure of peace knowing the impact that he had on all of us here today.”



During the service, Thistlewood posthumously awarded Fortson the Air and Space Commendation Medal for meritorious service while assigned as a special missions aviator with the 4th SOS and presented the medal to Fortson’s mother and father.



“Roger can be summarized by the word exceptional,” said Capt. Malcom Lee, an AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship evaluator pilot with the 4th SOS. “Everything about him was exceptional. He was an exceptional athlete, especially gifted in baseball. He was an exceptional student ranking in the top of his peers on his [Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery] and aircrew test, and he was an exceptional special missions aviator, achieving the highest evaluation on his first AC-130 check ride.



“Roger is exceptional … because even in this tragic event that divided a nation he has managed to bond together our community, our Air Force, and people all around the globe through love,” continued Lee.



Following the service, Fortson’s visiting family members toured an AC-130J to get a sense of what his job entailed. According to Senior Airman Collin Courtney, a fellow SMA with the 4th SOS, it was a job he was made to do.



Courtney recalled how quickly Fortson absorbed knowledge during training, noting that he was always a fast learner. During a proficiency check-ride flight, Fortson’s confidence was evident when he grabbed a fire extinguisher from the aircraft wall and handed it to an evaluator.



“The evaluator then gave him back a very confused look,” said Courtney. “Roger without missing a beat said, ‘You're going to need this because I'm going to be on fire answering these questions today.”’