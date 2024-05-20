Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Collin Courtney, a special missions aviator with the 73rd Special Operations Squadron, shares memories of Senior Airman Roger Fortson during a memorial service at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. During the service, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kaelin Thistlewood, 4th SOS commander, posthumously awarded the Air and Space Force Commendation Medal to Fortson, a special missions aviator with the 4th SOS and 73rd SOS. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

