Family members of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson tour an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship following a memorial service at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. Fortson served as a special missions aviator with the 4th SOS and 73rd SOS at Hurlburt Field. Hundreds of Airmen joined Fortson’s family members in celebrating the life of a teammate, friend and fellow Air Commando. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)
Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson during memorial service
