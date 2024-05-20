Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson [Image 5 of 6]

    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    Family members of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Roger Fortson tour an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship following a memorial service at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. Fortson served as a special missions aviator with the 4th SOS and 73rd SOS at Hurlburt Field. Hundreds of Airmen joined Fortson’s family members in celebrating the life of a teammate, friend and fellow Air Commando. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8418641
    VIRIN: 240520-F-LD209-1683
    Resolution: 2840x1893
    Size: 1008.57 KB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson
    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson
    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson
    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson
    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson
    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson during memorial service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    Air Commandos
    Air Force Special Operations
    Senior Airman Roger Fortson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT