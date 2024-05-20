Hurlburt Field honors Senior Airman Roger Fortson

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kaelin Thistlewood, 4th Special Operations Squadron commander, left, and Staff Sgt. Paytn Conner, right, 1st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems noncommissioned officer in charge, posthumously award the Air and Space Force Commendation Medal to Senior Airman Roger Fortson during a memorial service at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 20, 2024. Fortson served as a special missions aviator with the 4th SOS and 73rd SOS at Hurlburt Field. On May 3, 2024, Fortson was killed in a deputy-involved shooting. The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natalie Fiorilli)

