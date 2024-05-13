Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team carries a live AIM-9 Sidewinder missile back to a munitions trailer after conducting an F-16 Fighting Falcon weapons load during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The CAPEX exercise emphasized mission readiness and interoperability among Pacific Air Forces, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force munitions specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

    PACAF
    F-16
    CAPEX
    mission ready Airmen
    Great Power Competition

