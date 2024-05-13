Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

A U.S. Air Force 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team carries a live AIM-9 Sidewinder missile back to a munitions trailer after conducting an F-16 Fighting Falcon weapons load during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The CAPEX exercise emphasized mission readiness and interoperability among Pacific Air Forces, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force munitions specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

