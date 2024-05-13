A U.S. Air Force 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team carries a live AIM-9 Sidewinder missile back to a munitions trailer after conducting an F-16 Fighting Falcon weapons load during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The CAPEX exercise emphasized mission readiness and interoperability among Pacific Air Forces, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force munitions specialists. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8416609
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-YW474-1174
|Resolution:
|5320x2993
|Size:
|13.02 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT