U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Streetman, Staff Sgt. Seon Dodson and Airman 1st Class Victor Lephart, 14th Fighter Generation weapons load team, secure a live AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The exercise involved multiple units across Pacific Air Forces working together with Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense members, building the capabilities of mission ready Airmen responsible for defending a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8416608
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-YW474-1077
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.51 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies
