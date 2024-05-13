Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies [Image 9 of 10]

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Streetman, Staff Sgt. Seon Dodson and Airman 1st Class Victor Lephart, 14th Fighter Generation weapons load team, secure a live AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The exercise involved multiple units across Pacific Air Forces working together with Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense members, building the capabilities of mission ready Airmen responsible for defending a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:14
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    PACAF
    F-16
    CAPEX
    mission ready Airmen
    Great Power Competition

