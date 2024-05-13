Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chase Streetman, Staff Sgt. Seon Dodson and Airman 1st Class Victor Lephart, 14th Fighter Generation weapons load team, secure a live AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The exercise involved multiple units across Pacific Air Forces working together with Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense members, building the capabilities of mission ready Airmen responsible for defending a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

