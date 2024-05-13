Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies [Image 7 of 10]

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members work side by side to build munitions during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2024. CAPEX provided participants with realistic readiness training in an around-the-clock combat air power production scenario, ensuring Pacific Air Forces and its allies remain prepared to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:14
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

    PACAF
    35th Fighter Wing
    CAPEX
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Air Self-Defense Force
    Great Power Competition

