Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members work side by side to build munitions during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2024. CAPEX provided participants with realistic readiness training in an around-the-clock combat air power production scenario, ensuring Pacific Air Forces and its allies remain prepared to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

