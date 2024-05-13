Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies [Image 8 of 10]

    Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members secure an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile onto an MJ-1 lift truck during an F-16 Fighting Falcon live weapons load during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The exercise, involving multiple Pacific Air Forces units, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, focused on the three nations’ weapon specialists conducting around-the-clock combat air power to enhance mission readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8416607
    VIRIN: 240506-F-YW474-1059
    Resolution: 7292x4102
    Size: 19.98 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

