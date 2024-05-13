Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies

U.S. Air Force 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members secure an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile onto an MJ-1 lift truck during an F-16 Fighting Falcon live weapons load during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The exercise, involving multiple Pacific Air Forces units, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, focused on the three nations’ weapon specialists conducting around-the-clock combat air power to enhance mission readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

