U.S. Air Force 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew members secure an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile onto an MJ-1 lift truck during an F-16 Fighting Falcon live weapons load during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2024. The exercise, involving multiple Pacific Air Forces units, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, focused on the three nations’ weapon specialists conducting around-the-clock combat air power to enhance mission readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8416607
|VIRIN:
|240506-F-YW474-1059
|Resolution:
|7292x4102
|Size:
|19.98 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies
