U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members construct munitions together during a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 8, 2024. Exercises like CAPEX allow U.S. Air Force members to exchange mission knowledge and skills with partner nations, building adaptable interoperability in the event of contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antwain Hanks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 02:14 Photo ID: 8416604 VIRIN: 240508-F-DJ879-1127 Resolution: 7329x4886 Size: 17.53 MB Location: AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Generation Exercise Reinforces Trilateral Partnerships Among U.S., Japanese, Australian Allies [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antwain Hanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.