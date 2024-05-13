Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Sniper Competition

Trinidad and Tobago competitors look downrange during practical sniper marksmanship testing as part of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. The testing saw teams from the 17 competing nations of the Western Hemisphere engage multiple targets at various distances in quick succession. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
