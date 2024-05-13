Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Sniper Competition

Team Paraguay takes aim during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. Competitors were required to engage multiple targets at various distances, testing their speed, flexibility, and accuracy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

