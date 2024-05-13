Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Sniper Competition

Competitors from Team Belize adjust their rifles prior to a Skills and Shooting Test as part of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. The tests included a variety of challenging and fast paced exercises that saw participants tested on now only their accuracy and speed, but their adaptability and physical endurance. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

