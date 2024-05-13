Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Sniper Competition

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer 

    Special Operations Command South

    Panamanian sniper lines up a shot during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. Panama hosted FC24 and the competitors from 16 other countries, joining together multiple agencies, militaries, and special operations units in friendly competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

