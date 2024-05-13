Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Sniper Competition

Sniper from Team Peru prepares to engage targets during practical sniper marksmanship testing as part of Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. FC24’s primary objective is to develop an atmosphere of friendship and camaraderie among all the competitors from the region attending this competition, increasing the readiness, interoperability, and capabilities of the Special Operations Forces. Consequently, it improves cooperation, trust, and multinational and regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

