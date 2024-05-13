Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Sniper Competition

Argentinian snipers prepare to engage targets hundreds of meters away during the Fuerzas Comando 24 (FC24) Skills and Shooting Tests in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. Competitors from 17 countries took part in FC24, and during the tests competitors were required to engage multiple targets at various distances while under stressful and challenging conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

