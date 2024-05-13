USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response

Team members from the USACE Philadelphia District Operations Division support the Key Bridge collapse response in Spring 2024. Crew members from left to right – AJ Mottola, Steve Farrell, Vincent Lucante, Jason Gray, and Ken Goldberg – are pictured with the survey vessel DAUNTLESS, docked at Anchor Bay East Marina in Dundalk, MD during operations.

Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 Location: MD, US