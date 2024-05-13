Team members from the USACE Philadelphia District Operations Division support the Key Bridge collapse response in Spring 2024. Crew members from left to right – AJ Mottola, Steve Farrell, Vincent Lucante, Jason Gray, and Ken Goldberg – are pictured with the survey vessel DAUNTLESS, docked at Anchor Bay East Marina in Dundalk, MD during operations.
|03.28.2024
USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response
