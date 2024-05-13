Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response [Image 6 of 6]

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Katherine Tracey 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    Team members from the USACE Philadelphia District Operations Division support the Key Bridge collapse response in Spring 2024. Crew members from left to right – AJ Mottola, Steve Farrell, Vincent Lucante, Jason Gray, and Ken Goldberg – are pictured with the survey vessel DAUNTLESS, docked at Anchor Bay East Marina in Dundalk, MD during operations.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:02
    Photo ID: 8411797
    VIRIN: 240328-O-XP172-6654
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: MD, US
    This work, USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response [Image 6 of 6], by Katherine Tracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

