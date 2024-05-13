Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240404-G-KY623-2002 [Image 2 of 6]

    240404-G-KY623-2002

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Katherine Tracey 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District

    Divers operating with the Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command conduct dive operations at the wreckage site of the M/V DALI and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, April 4, 2024. These divers conduct surveys beneath the surface of the water to provide the Unified Command with information on the underwater wreckage. (Key Bridge Response 2024 Unified Command video still by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:02
    Photo ID: 8411781
    VIRIN: 240404-O-XP172-4638
    Resolution: 3750x2160
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    This work, 240404-G-KY623-2002 [Image 6 of 6], by Katherine Tracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

