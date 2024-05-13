Team members from the USACE Philadelphia District Operations Division support the Key Bridge collapse response in Spring 2024. Crew member, AJ Mottola, was part of the survey team on the DAUNTLESS.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:02 Photo ID: 8411789 VIRIN: 240328-O-XP172-2374 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.23 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response [Image 6 of 6], by Katherine Tracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.