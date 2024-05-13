Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:02 Photo ID: 8411780 VIRIN: 240328-O-XP172-8208 Resolution: 1430x677 Size: 225.54 KB Location: MD, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response [Image 6 of 6], by Katherine Tracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.