USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response

The USACE Philadelphia District survey vessel, H.R. SPIES is pictured at Anchor Bay East Marina in Dundalk, MD, on March 27, one day after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Crews used the SPIES to survey the wreckage for hazards in the federal channel.

