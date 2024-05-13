Philadelphia District team members conducted surveys throughout the channel using both the DAUNTLESS and H.R. SPIES to survey the wreckage for hazards in the federal channel.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 11:02 Photo ID: 8411785 VIRIN: 240328-O-XP172-8925 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.81 MB Location: MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Philly District supports Key Bridge collapse response [Image 6 of 6], by Katherine Tracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.