    56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24 [Image 10 of 11]

    56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A simulated patient is secured for treatment within a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. The 56th RQS offers long-range rescue, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation and disaster relief capabilities for USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO in peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8411522
    VIRIN: 240516-F-QC626-1108
    Resolution: 4640x3088
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: GDYNIA, PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    AK24

