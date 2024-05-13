56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

A simulated patient is secured for treatment within a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. The 56th RQS offers long-range rescue, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation and disaster relief capabilities for USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO in peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

