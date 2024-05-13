A simulated patient is secured for treatment within a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. The 56th RQS offers long-range rescue, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation and disaster relief capabilities for USEUCOM, USAFRICOM and NATO in peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8411522
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-QC626-1108
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|GDYNIA, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT