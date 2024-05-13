56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron carry a simulated patient to the extraction point during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. Exercise AK24 tested Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concepts, such as the ability to skillfully and rapidly maneuver around dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

