56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron applies a tourniquet to a simulated patient within a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th RQS during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. AK24 generated training on different aspects of combat search and rescue and personnel recovery coordination between the U.S. and NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

