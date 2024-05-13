U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron search a location for the simulated recovery target during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. The 38th RQS pararescuemen are organized, trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:38 Photo ID: 8411519 VIRIN: 240516-F-QC626-1079 Resolution: 2415x1607 Size: 1.32 MB Location: GDYNIA, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.