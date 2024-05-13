56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron search a location for the simulated recovery target during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. The 38th RQS pararescuemen are organized, trained, equipped and postured to conduct full spectrum personnel recovery to include both conventional and unconventional combat rescue operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
