A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron checks the pulse of a simulated patient within a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th RQS during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight is designed to enhance movement, maneuverability and integration between U.S. Allies and partners. These critical elements are foundational to USAFE-AFAFRICA’s Agile Combat Employment strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 09:38
|Photo ID:
|8411523
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-QC626-1119
|Resolution:
|3674x2445
|Size:
|747.8 KB
|Location:
|GDYNIA, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
