    56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24 [Image 11 of 11]

    56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron checks the pulse of a simulated patient within a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th RQS during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight is designed to enhance movement, maneuverability and integration between U.S. Allies and partners. These critical elements are foundational to USAFE-AFAFRICA’s Agile Combat Employment strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:38
    Location: GDYNIA, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    AK24

