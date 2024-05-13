56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron checks the pulse of a simulated patient within a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th RQS during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. Exercise Astral Knight is designed to enhance movement, maneuverability and integration between U.S. Allies and partners. These critical elements are foundational to USAFE-AFAFRICA’s Agile Combat Employment strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

