56th RQS and 38th RQS exercise ACE during Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron disembark a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 56th RQS for a simulated recovery operation during exercise Astral Knight 24 near Gdynia, Poland, May 16, 2024. The 56th RQS integrates with the Guardian Angels weapon system and other special forces to support insertion, extraction and recovery of both U.S. and allied combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

