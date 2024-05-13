U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Roy, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, puts a newly printed cap on a deicing truck at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The cap was created to prevent rain and other elements from getting into the deicing trucks equipment and freezing, causing damage. By preventing water from getting in the cap can help save repair costs in the long run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)
Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab
