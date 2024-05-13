U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Roy, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, puts a newly printed cap on a deicing truck at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The cap was created to prevent rain and other elements from getting into the deicing trucks equipment and freezing, causing damage. By preventing water from getting in the cap can help save repair costs in the long run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 10:38 Photo ID: 8408716 VIRIN: 240318-F-VH914-1013 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 496.24 KB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.