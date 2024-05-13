Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 7 of 7]

    Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Roy, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, puts a newly printed cap on a deicing truck at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The cap was created to prevent rain and other elements from getting into the deicing trucks equipment and freezing, causing damage. By preventing water from getting in the cap can help save repair costs in the long run. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 10:38
    Photo ID: 8408716
    VIRIN: 240318-F-VH914-1013
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 496.24 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engineering
    Ramstein
    software
    innovation
    3D printing

