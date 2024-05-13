U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Anderson adjusts clip on a 3D printed cap for a deicing truck on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing’s Hercules Innovation Lab provides educational resources and equipment to empower Team Ramstein to find creative solutions to the challenges they encounter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 10:38 Photo ID: 8408710 VIRIN: 240318-F-VH914-1005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 456.04 KB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.