Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shane Roy, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance apprentice, and Tech Sgt. Mathew Rothrock, adjust cables on a new 3D printed cap at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The 86th Airlift Wing’s Hercules Innovation Lab collaborates with Airmen across base to drive efficiency, and cost-saving measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.16.2024 Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE