U.S. Air Force’s 86th Airlift Wings Innovation Lab and other collaborators come together for a group photo on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 18, 2024. The cap was created to prevent rain and other elements from getting into the deicing trucks equipment, saving repair costs long term. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8408711
|VIRIN:
|240318-F-VH914-1010
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|569.56 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT