The 86th Airlift Wing’s Hercules Innovation Lab programs a 3D printer to create a gift for the U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 10, 2024. 3D printing technologies are pivotal to the innovations lab effectiveness to provide solutions and alternatives across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 10:38
|Photo ID:
|8408714
|VIRIN:
|240510-F-VH914-1211
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|406.75 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Making RAB better, faster, lighter through Hercules Innovation Lab
